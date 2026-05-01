Rotaku's Domo robot learns by watching, no coding needed $2,999

Rotaku's Domo reservations open now

Domo runs wirelessly and packs all its sensors and computing inside an aluminum frame. It comes with Wi-Fi, gesture controls, and a smart voice assistant powered by AI.

There are two models: the standard Developer version ($2,999) for quick experiments and the Plus version ($9,899) for more advanced research; both support VR teleoperation and fast-swapping batteries.

Compared to pricier robots like Unitree's R1, Domo offers accessible AI-driven movement at a lower cost.

Reservations are open now as production gets started, so if you're into robotics or tech projects, this could be your next gadget to try out.