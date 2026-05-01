Rotaku's Domo robot learns by watching, no coding needed $2,999
Domo is a new humanoid robot from the San Francisco Bay Area startup Rotaku, priced at $2,999.
It's designed for developers, educators, and researchers who want to experiment with robotics: no coding skills needed.
Domo learns tasks like picking up objects or moving around rooms just by watching demonstrations and reinforcement.
Rotaku's Domo reservations open now
Domo runs wirelessly and packs all its sensors and computing inside an aluminum frame. It comes with Wi-Fi, gesture controls, and a smart voice assistant powered by AI.
There are two models: the standard Developer version ($2,999) for quick experiments and the Plus version ($9,899) for more advanced research; both support VR teleoperation and fast-swapping batteries.
Compared to pricier robots like Unitree's R1, Domo offers accessible AI-driven movement at a lower cost.
Reservations are open now as production gets started, so if you're into robotics or tech projects, this could be your next gadget to try out.