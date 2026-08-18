Round Hill sues Anthropic and Suno over AI training data
Technology
Round Hill Music is suing AI companies Anthropic and Suno, saying they used at least 500 copyrighted songs, such as tracks from James Brown, The Kinks, and Goo Goo Dolls, to train their AI tools without permission.
Round Hill says the number of infringed songs could actually be over 10,000, with possible damages topping $1 billion.
Gruss says Round Hill defends artists
Round Hill's CEO Josh Gruss says they're standing up for artists.
"We will not accept a resolution that leaves songwriters and artists deprived of their rightful share."
This lawsuit is part of a bigger wave of music industry battles over how AI uses creative work, with other big names such as Universal and Sony also taking legal action.