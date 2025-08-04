Next Article
RRI's breakthrough in quantum random number generation could enhance encryption
Researchers at Bengaluru's Raman Research Institute (RRI) have found a way to create truly unpredictable random numbers—vital for keeping digital info safe in the quantum era.
Their single-photon experiment, described as a "single-particle setup," generated over 900,000 random bits at nearly 4,000 bits per second.
Certified random numbers make encryption keys tougher to crack
These certified random numbers make encryption keys much tougher to crack, helping protect your passwords and digital accounts from hacks and fakes.
The work—done with IISER Thiruvananthapuram—is a big step toward future-proofing our data against cyber threats as tech keeps evolving.