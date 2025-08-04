RRI's breakthrough in quantum random number generation could enhance encryption Technology Aug 04, 2025

Researchers at Bengaluru's Raman Research Institute (RRI) have found a way to create truly unpredictable random numbers—vital for keeping digital info safe in the quantum era.

Their single-photon experiment, described as a "single-particle setup," generated over 900,000 random bits at nearly 4,000 bits per second.