Rubin Observatory in Chile starts decade mapping with Indian scientists

Observatory will gather 10TB nightly

Every night, the observatory will gather approximately 10TB of data, enough to spot exploding stars, track galaxy formations, and even hunt for dark matter.

Professor Surhud More from IUCAA says it opens doors for everything from solar system research to understanding how our universe is changing.

Dr. Anupreeta More adds that with over 10,000 gravitational lenses expected to be found, we might finally get answers about Einstein's theories and how fast the universe is expanding.