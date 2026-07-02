Rubin Observatory in Chile starts decade mapping with Indian scientists
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile just kicked off a decade-long project to map the universe in amazing detail, using the world's largest digital camera.
Indian scientists are right at the heart of this mission, helping analyze images of billions of galaxies and cosmic events.
Observatory will gather 10TB nightly
Every night, the observatory will gather approximately 10TB of data, enough to spot exploding stars, track galaxy formations, and even hunt for dark matter.
Professor Surhud More from IUCAA says it opens doors for everything from solar system research to understanding how our universe is changing.
Dr. Anupreeta More adds that with over 10,000 gravitational lenses expected to be found, we might finally get answers about Einstein's theories and how fast the universe is expanding.
Study of 20 billion galaxies transformative
Professor Yogesh Wadadekar points out that studying 20 billion galaxies could totally change what we know about how galaxies form and evolve.
This project isn't just big: it could rewrite our textbooks on the cosmos!