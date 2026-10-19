Rubrik reports average AI cyberattacks move laterally in 39 seconds
Cyberattacks powered by AI are now moving faster than people can react, Rubrik's chief solutions officer, Alok Agrawal, shared that the average time taken by an attacker to move from an initial breach to other systems within a network has fallen to 39 seconds.
With advanced AI tools like Anthropic's Claude Mythos on the rise, experts expect cyber breaches to become even more common and tougher to stop.
Rubrik's Project Hourglass introduces Code Guardian
To tackle this next-level threat, Rubrik has rolled out Project Hourglass.
Code Guardian (powered by Claude Mythos 5), scans code for weak spots and flags issues quickly so teams can respond faster.
Code Guardian is still in private preview but highlights how companies need new ways (and partnerships with firms like Cognizant and Deloitte) to keep up with smarter attacks.