Rumored Galaxy S27 Ultra redesign video sparks fan backlash
Samsung's rumored Galaxy S27 Ultra redesign isn't sitting well with fans.
A video posted on X by Chris Franklin, a writer at SammyGuru, showed off dummy models that look similar to earlier leaks, though with subtle differences, revealing a raised camera island, much like what you see on recent iPhones.
The new look has sparked a wave of criticism, with many saying it feels like a step away from Samsung's usual style.
Fans miss horizontal S10 camera bar
A lot of users say they preferred the horizontal camera bar from the Galaxy S10 and are disappointed by the switch to protruding lenses.
While the new design might work better with Qi2 and MagSafe accessories, fans are unhappy with the switch.
With other brands like Xiaomi and Honor making similar changes, some wonder if Samsung is following trends at the cost of its own identity.