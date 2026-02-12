Russia blocks WhatsApp completely, pushes people toward local MAX app

What's the bigger picture here?

This is the latest in Russia's ongoing crackdown on Meta services such as WhatsApp and Instagram—Meta has been designated an "extremist" group by Russian authorities, and in 2025 Russian authorities imposed slowdowns on messaging apps including WhatsApp for a range of alleged violations.

Now, Russian authorities are pushing people toward their own messaging app called MAX (which they say is more transparent for security services).

For anyone following tech freedom or privacy issues, this move shows how digital spaces are changing fast in Russia—and why it matters if you care about open communication online.