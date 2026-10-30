Russia orders Apple to hand over user messages on demand
What's the story
In a major development, Russia has added tech giants Apple and Microsoft to its state surveillance list. The move requires both companies to hand over their users' text, video, and audio messages on demand. The order comes without any legal process and is part of the country's ongoing efforts to control user communication. Other companies like WhatsApp and Telegram are also on this list.
Registry details
Russian law requires companies to store local users' messages
The surveillance list, officially known as the registry of "Organizers of information dissemination," is maintained by Roskomnadzor, Russia's state media watchdog.
The same body had previously forced Apple to remove VPN apps from its App Store.
Now that Apple has been added to this registry, Russian law mandates it to store local users' messages for up to three years on servers located within Russia.
Company stance
Apple's history of compliance with international laws
As of now, neither Apple nor Microsoft has publicly commented on the new surveillance requirements from Russia.
Apple has been complying with laws in its international markets but has also removed features when it disagreed with certain regulations.
For instance, after the UK mandated unwarranted access to user data in 2025, Apple disabled its Advanced Data Protection feature only in that country.
Past encounters
Russia fined Apple for not storing iCloud data locally
Back in 2022, Russian authorities fined Apple for failing to store iCloud data on local servers.
That same year, Russia also mandated that major tech companies set up offices in the country.
In response to these demands, Apple opened an office in Moscow in February 2022.
However, it never launched any Apple Stores in Russia and halted online sales after the Ukraine conflict began.