Why Russia is trying to jam Musk's Starlink network 

Jamming impact

Jamming systems disrupt Starlink connections

Serhii Beskrestnov, an advisor to Ukraine's defense ministry, revealed that Russia is using a jamming system called Volna Kupol Garant. The device emits a signal strong enough to destabilize the Starlink connection in an area of about 20 square kilometers. So far, around 10 of these systems have been detected. However, they are also prime targets for Ukrainian drone crews looking to eliminate any obstacles in their flights.