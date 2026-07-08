Why Russia is trying to jam Musk's Starlink network
What's the story
In a bid to counter Ukraine's "mid-strike" drone attacks, Russian forces are resorting to advanced tactics. These include hiding cargoes and deploying powerful jamming systems aimed at disrupting Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet network. The information was revealed by Ukrainian drone commanders and pilots who spoke with Reuters. The development of these mid-strike drones by Kyiv has changed the dynamics of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Tactical advantage
Mid-strike drones
Ukraine's mid-strike drones, which can accurately and cheaply hit targets dozens of kilometers behind front lines, are often flown via Starlink. This year, Ukraine has used these drones to launch a series of attacks on supply lines, fuel storage facilities, air-defense installations, and command centers. The strikes have disrupted Russian forces' logistics and caused fuel shortages in Crimea.
Defensive strategies
Russia's response to Ukraine's mid-strike attacks
In response to these mid-strike attacks, Russia is using several tactics to protect its fuel and other military supplies. These include hiding shipments in civilian vehicles and deploying sophisticated electronic jamming devices to disrupt the connections used for piloting the drones. The jamming devices have been installed near towns and military facilities, some of which can disrupt Musk's SpaceX-operated Starlink systems.
Jamming impact
Jamming systems disrupt Starlink connections
Serhii Beskrestnov, an advisor to Ukraine's defense ministry, revealed that Russia is using a jamming system called Volna Kupol Garant. The device emits a signal strong enough to destabilize the Starlink connection in an area of about 20 square kilometers. So far, around 10 of these systems have been detected. However, they are also prime targets for Ukrainian drone crews looking to eliminate any obstacles in their flights.
Targeted operations
Ukraine successfully targeted Russian jamming systems
The 422nd regiment of the Ukrainian military has successfully targeted two of these Russian jamming systems. One such operation, carried out in collaboration with the SBU security service, resulted in a massive explosion after a drone struck a site housing six large boxes resembling trailers. "As soon as we struck that installation, our Starlink-equipped (drones) flew without problems," said a crew commander who goes by the callsign 'Dyryhent.'