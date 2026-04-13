Russian Academy of Sciences archeologists likely found Magas in Chechnya
Technology
Archeologists have just uncovered what they believe is the long-lost medieval city of Magas at a burial site in Chechnya.
The dig, led by the Russian Academy of Sciences, revealed that Magas once served as the capital of the Alanian Kingdom, a powerful state in the North Caucasus that spoke Iranian languages.
Artifacts show Magas Silk Road links
Magas used to be a major stop on medieval trade routes and was known for its impressive fortifications and central citadel. It was destroyed by Mongol invaders back in 1239.
Among the ruins, researchers found jewelry from as far back as the sixth century: evidence that Magas connected people from places such as Byzantium and those along the Silk Road.