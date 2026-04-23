Russian authorities name Telegram founder Pavel Durov a terrorism suspect

Russia pushes users to state-backed MAX

Durov responded on Telegram, saying he was apparently being suspected of defending constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech and the right to private correspondence.

Meanwhile, Russia is trying to steer users toward a state-backed alternative messaging app called MAX to try and limit Telegram's massive influence (it has more than 1 billion active users).

With both Russians and Ukrainians relying on the platform, these moves highlight the growing tension between government control and digital privacy.