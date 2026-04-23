Russian authorities name Telegram founder Pavel Durov a terrorism suspect
Pavel Durov, who created Telegram, has just been named a terrorism suspect by Russian authorities.
The official summons was sent to an address he hasn't used in 20 years, part of Russia's ongoing push to control the app, which it stepped up in February.
Telegram says it has nothing to do with any criminal activity and is standing its ground.
Russia pushes users to state-backed MAX
Durov responded on Telegram, saying he was apparently being suspected of defending constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech and the right to private correspondence.
Meanwhile, Russia is trying to steer users toward a state-backed alternative messaging app called MAX to try and limit Telegram's massive influence (it has more than 1 billion active users).
With both Russians and Ukrainians relying on the platform, these moves highlight the growing tension between government control and digital privacy.