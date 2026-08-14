Russian cosmonauts on ISS unfurl Indian flag to mark 80th-Independence-Day
Technology
Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station marked India's 80th Independence Day by unfurling the Indian flag in space.
Pyotr Dubrov, Anna Kikina, and Andrey Fedyaev gave a shoutout to India's progress since 1947 and highlighted decades of teamwork between India and Russia in space missions, from launching Aryabhata in 1975 to training astronauts for Gaganyaan.
Cosmonauts display winners, hail India-Russia friendship
The crew also showed off winning entries from a joint India-Russia space competition, wrapping up their tribute with "Long live India-Russia friendship."
It was a heartfelt reminder of how both countries keep inspiring each other, especially when it comes to reaching for the stars.