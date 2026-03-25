Russian police arrest suspected LeakBase admin after global takedown
Technology
Russian police just arrested the suspected admin behind LeakBase, a major online hangout for cybercriminals.
This move follows a global crackdown led by US authorities and Europol, who recently took down the site and grabbed its huge database: over 142,000 members and 215,000 messages.
LeakBase was an online forum for cybercriminals
Launched in 2021, LeakBase hosted an archive of hacked databases containing usernames, passwords, banking and routing details, and credit card numbers, and served as a forum for cybercriminals to share hacking tools and stolen credentials.
The takedown involved law enforcement from 14 countries (including the US and Australia), but Europol clarified it was not part of this specific Russian arrest.
In total, 13 people have been arrested worldwide so far.