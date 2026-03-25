Russian police arrest suspected LeakBase admin after global takedown

LeakBase was an online forum for cybercriminals

Launched in 2021, LeakBase hosted an archive of hacked databases containing usernames, passwords, banking and routing details, and credit card numbers, and served as a forum for cybercriminals to share hacking tools and stolen credentials.

The takedown involved law enforcement from 14 countries (including the US and Australia), but Europol clarified it was not part of this specific Russian arrest.

In total, 13 people have been arrested worldwide so far.