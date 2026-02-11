Russia's crackdown on Telegram intensifies, raising concerns over free speech

Push toward state-backed app Max

This crackdown is part of a bigger trend—Russia has already limited or banned other popular apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and FaceTime.

Telegram's founder Pavel Durov says the government is nudging people toward Max, a state-backed messenger that critics say could be used for surveillance.

While Max's user base is growing fast (70 million monthly users), critics like Amnesty International warn these moves threaten free speech and make it harder for people to connect safely online.