Russia's Electro-L shares earth image sweeping from India to Antarctica Technology Apr 24, 2026

Russia's Electro-L weather satellite just captured and shared a gorgeous image of Earth, putting India's green landscapes front and center.

Hovering 36,000km above the equator, the satellite keeps a constant watch over this part of the world.

The photo doesn't just show India: it also sweeps in the Indian Ocean and stretches all the way to parts of Eurasia, Africa, Australia, and even Antarctica.