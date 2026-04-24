Russia's Electro-L shares earth image sweeping from India to Antarctica
Russia's Electro-L weather satellite just captured and shared a gorgeous image of Earth, putting India's green landscapes front and center.
Hovering 36,000km above the equator, the satellite keeps a constant watch over this part of the world.
The photo doesn't just show India: it also sweeps in the Indian Ocean and stretches all the way to parts of Eurasia, Africa, Australia, and even Antarctica.
Electro-L monitors weather, relays distress signals
Electro-L isn't just about cool photos. It tracks weather changes by snapping images in 10 different light bands, including visible and infrared, helping scientists monitor clouds, temperatures, and more.
All this data goes to Russian weather centers for forecasts and monitoring emergency situations.
Plus, Electro-L helps out globally by relaying distress signals for international search-and-rescue missions, so it's got both science and real-world impact covered.