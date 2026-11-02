Russia's emergencies ministry app hacked as Ukraine air-raid alerts targeted
Technology
Russia's emergencies ministry app was hacked on Monday, spreading false information to the public before officials jumped in to fix things.
Just recently, Ukraine's air-raid alert system was also targeted; users there got false warnings about radiation threats.
Both incidents highlight how cyber warfare is ramping up between the two countries.
Kherson truce ended, U.S.-brokered talks planned
These hacks happened right after the longest truce of the war in Ukraine's Kherson region ended on November 1, 2026, which had allowed humanitarian aid into the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky.
Now that the ceasefire is over, tensions are climbing again, but U.S.-brokered peace talks are set to restart this month.