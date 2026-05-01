Russia's Soyuz-5 completes debut launch from Baikonur with Pacific reentry

Soyuz-5 comparable to Falcon 9, expendable

Soyuz-5 is Russia's answer to replacing Ukraine-built Zenit rockets, especially important since tensions with Ukraine ramped up in 2022.

The rocket is comparable in size and lifting power to SpaceX's Falcon 9, but unlike some competitors, it isn't reusable.

While it boosts Russia's space ambitions, its single-use design and current global politics might make it a tough sell outside Russia as reusable rockets become the norm.