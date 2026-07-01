Rutgers study finds NY NJ D.C. rodents carry Vkorc1 mutations
Technology
Rutgers University researchers just found that city rodents, especially house mice and Norway rats, in places like New York, New Jersey, and D.C. are building up resistance to common rat poisons.
Turns out, a lot of these critters have mutations in a gene (called Vkorc1) that helps them survive the chemicals meant to control them.
Study reports 84% mice 35% rats
The study showed 84% of house mice and 35% of Norway rats carried these resistant genes, with some brand-new mutations popping up too.
Since the usual poisons aren't working as well anymore, experts now recommend safer alternatives like traps, sealing up entry points, better waste management, and changing habitats, moves that help keep both people and urban wildlife healthier.