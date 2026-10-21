Ryan Austin discovered PHP2Shell using GPT-5.6 affecting 70% of websites
A big security flaw called PHP2Shell has been discovered in the PHP programming language, which powers about 70% of all websites.
Found by Ryan Austin using OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol model, this bug lets hackers run their own code on affected sites, meaning they could steal data or even take over servers.
The discovery is already being compared to the infamous Heartbleed bug, and it shows how AI can be both a helpful tool and a potential risk in cybersecurity.
Early leak prompts urgent PHP updates
Because news of the update leaked early, cybersecurity teams are scrambling to patch things up fast.
If you run a website or know someone who does, updating PHP as soon as possible is crucial: waiting could leave sites wide open to attacks.
This is one of those times when clicking "update" really matters!