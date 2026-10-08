S Krishnan urges AI model mix to safeguard India's data
India's top technology official, S Krishnan, just flagged some real concerns about using proprietary AI models.
At a recent event, he pointed out that these models can put our data privacy at risk because they might use your information for training.
He is encouraging a smart mix of open and proprietary models so India can keep its data safe and stay in control of its technology future.
S Krishnan cites proprietary AI risks
Krishnan explained that while proprietary AI has perks, it also comes with risks like the risk of data transfer and the risk of those models learning at the cost of our data.
By balancing open and proprietary models, India hopes to get the best out of AI while ensuring that our overall strategic autonomy is preserved.
As he put it, "So there has to be a judicious mix."