S. Manthira Moorthy wins Louis Pasteur Award 2026 in Chennai
S. Manthira Moorthy, director (tech) at the Central Silk Board, just picked up the Louis Pasteur Award 2026, one of the biggest honors in sericulture.
The announcement came during a major international silk industry event in Chennai on November 23.
Dr. Moorthy was recognized for helping modernize India's silk farming through research and making new tech accessible to farmers.
Moorthy credited for India's silk progress
Moorthy is one of only four people worldwide to receive this award this year, joining recipients from Thailand, Japan, and Uzbekistan.
His work has contributed to the advancement of India's silk industry through research, technology development, institutional coordination, and farmer-oriented technology transfer.