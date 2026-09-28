Sachin Tendulkar teams up with OpenAI to promote ChatGPT
Technology
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has teamed up with OpenAI to explore and promote ChatGPT.
Announcing the partnership on X, he shared his excitement about finding new ways to use the AI tool and plans to encourage others to try it out with something they care about.
ChatGPT guessed Tendulkar in 10 questions
Tendulkar posted a video where ChatGPT guessed his identity in just 10 questions, highlighting how interactive the AI can be.
With OpenAI pushing ChatGPT into more areas, including finance, Tendulkar hopes his involvement will inspire more people to see how AI can help solve problems and spark creativity in daily life.