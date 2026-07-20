Sagar Defence Engineering's Matangi completes 1,500km autonomous voyage
India entered the unmanned surface vessels club in 2024 when Matangi, its first unmanned surface vessel, traveled from Mumbai to Tuticorin, marking a big step in naval innovation.
Built by Sagar Defence Engineering and powered by a homegrown AI system called Genesis, Matangi cruised 1,500km from Mumbai to Tuticorin, all on its own.
This milestone puts India on the global map for autonomous maritime tech.
India accelerates autonomous naval defense programs
The Indian Navy is already rolling out interceptor craft with heavy machine guns and satellite-controlled swarm abilities. Some can travel over 300 nautical miles and hit speeds above 40 knots.
Meanwhile, innovators like DRDO and Parshu Tactical Defence are working to boost mission autonomy, and Larsen & Toubro is teaming up with Exail for unmanned mine countermeasure systems.
It's clear: India's push into autonomous naval defense is picking up serious speed.