Sagar Defence Engineering's Matangi completes 1,500km autonomous voyage

India entered the unmanned surface vessels club in 2024 when Matangi, its first unmanned surface vessel, traveled from Mumbai to Tuticorin, marking a big step in naval innovation.

Built by Sagar Defence Engineering and powered by a homegrown AI system called Genesis, Matangi cruised 1,500km from Mumbai to Tuticorin, all on its own.

This milestone puts India on the global map for autonomous maritime tech.