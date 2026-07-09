Saharan air layer dust cloud reaches Caribbean and Florida
Technology
A giant cloud of Saharan dust is making its way across the Atlantic, reaching as far as the Caribbean and even Florida.
This happens when hot, dry air full of dust, called the Saharan Air Layer, blows west from North Africa, usually between late spring and early fall.
Satellites track 6,000-mile dust plume
Satellites have been tracking this 6,000-mile-long plume as it moves toward North America.
For people on the ground, it can mean hazy skies and some breathing trouble if you're sensitive to dust.
But there's a cool side: these tiny particles help fertilize the Amazon rainforest and boost ocean life.
Plus, all that dry air actually helps keep hurricanes in check by making it harder for them to form.