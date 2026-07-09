Saharan air layer dust cloud reaches Caribbean and Florida

Satellites track 6,000-mile dust plume

Satellites have been tracking this 6,000-mile-long plume as it moves toward North America.

For people on the ground, it can mean hazy skies and some breathing trouble if you're sensitive to dust.

But there's a cool side: these tiny particles help fertilize the Amazon rainforest and boost ocean life.

Plus, all that dry air actually helps keep hurricanes in check by making it harder for them to form.