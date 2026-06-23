Sakana launches Fugu that switches models to avoid US restrictions
Japanese startup Sakana just dropped Fugu, an AI tool that cleverly avoids US export restrictions by switching between different specialized models.
So if one AI goes offline or gets blocked, Fugu keeps things running smoothly (no interruptions).
The timing's pretty interesting since stricter US rules recently limited access to big names like Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.
Ultra Fugu rivals Claude Fable 5
Fugu uses multiple AI agents to split up and combine tasks on its own.
Its Ultra version has scored as well as (or better than) top models like Claude Fable 5 in coding and tough academic tests.
There's a standard version for everyday stuff and an Ultra for more complex projects, starting at $5 per million input tokens.
Fugu unavailable in E.U. and E.E.A.
Right now, you can only get Fugu outside the E.U. and E.E.A.
Sakana CEO David Ha says the company is working to ensure that its data routing architecture complies with GDPR so it can launch there too, describing Fugu as a flexible safeguard against strict export rules.