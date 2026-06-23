Sakana launches Fugu to fill gap after US export bans

Sakana's Fugu blends Gemini and GPT-5.5

Fugu blends popular models like Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro and OpenAI's GPT-5.5, automatically picking and combining them for whatever task you need.

Its advanced version, Fugu Ultra, is geared toward tough jobs like cybersecurity and scored 73.7 on SWE-Bench Pro.

CEO David Ha calls it a step toward "collective intelligence," but some critics note that it still relies on accessible models and comes with a steep price tag: $35 per 1 million tokens.