Sakana launches Fugu to fill gap after US export bans
Sakana, a Japanese tech company, just rolled out Fugu, an AI system designed to fill the gap left by recent US export bans on top models like Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.
With some countries scrambling for replacements, Sakana says Fugu can deliver similar performance and help users stay independent of restricted systems.
Sakana's Fugu blends Gemini and GPT-5.5
Fugu blends popular models like Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro and OpenAI's GPT-5.5, automatically picking and combining them for whatever task you need.
Its advanced version, Fugu Ultra, is geared toward tough jobs like cybersecurity and scored 73.7 on SWE-Bench Pro.
CEO David Ha calls it a step toward "collective intelligence," but some critics note that it still relies on accessible models and comes with a steep price tag: $35 per 1 million tokens.