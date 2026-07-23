Saksham Gupta left Microsoft to apply AI to hospital workflows
Saksham Gupta, 28, left his high-paying job at Microsoft after seeing firsthand how messy hospital systems can get, especially when his grandfather had a heart attack.
Frustrated by all the disconnected departments and endless paperwork, he's now set on using AI to make hospital workflows smoother and help patients get better care.
Saksham Gupta talks to hospital staff
Instead of jumping straight into building something, Gupta is spending time in hospitals talking to doctors and admins to really understand where things break down, like billing, diagnostics, and record-keeping.
He's saved enough money to support himself for between two and three years without a salary, so he's in no rush and wants to get it right.
The good news? More healthcare folks are open to using AI now, which could help bring real change.