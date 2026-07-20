Salamanca school district to deploy Sally for coding robotics AI
This fall, Salamanca City Central School District is rolling out Sally, a lifelike AI robot, to help teach coding, robotics, and AI to high school juniors and seniors.
Built by Realbotix and part of Steve Wozniak's Woz Ed STEAM curriculum, Sally is here to make tech classes more interactive and hands-on.
Sally costs $57,600 and runs offline
Sally looks pretty human with silicone skin, movable arms, and even a local accent, but she stays put thanks to her stationary legs.
At $57,600, she's a big investment for the district.
The school promises that teachers will still lead the way in class while Sally boosts engagement and critical thinking.
Plus, since her AI runs offline, students' personal data stays private.
Superintendent Mark Beehler calls it "the next iteration" as schools embrace new tech.