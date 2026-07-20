Salamanca school district to deploy Sally for coding robotics AI

Sally looks pretty human with silicone skin, movable arms, and even a local accent, but she stays put thanks to her stationary legs.

At $57,600, she's a big investment for the district.

The school promises that teachers will still lead the way in class while Sally boosts engagement and critical thinking.

Plus, since her AI runs offline, students' personal data stays private.

Superintendent Mark Beehler calls it "the next iteration" as schools embrace new tech.