Salesforce finds 61% of US adults used AI for health
Technology
AI is now everywhere in US healthcare, jumping from just 2% of adults using it for health information in 2024 to a massive 61% by mid-2026, according to Salesforce's latest survey.
People are turning to AI for quick answers and easier access, and the shift is especially strong among younger adults.
Patients want AI help and oversight
A lot of folks (especially millennials) say they'd happily share their full medical history if it means faster diagnoses.
Most want AI help with things like appointment scheduling, medication reminders, and smoother hospital-to-home transitions.
But even as trust grows (especially when AI is used within secure provider systems), nearly nine out of 10 people still want a real human overseeing sensitive tasks.