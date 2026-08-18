Salesforce finds companies now use 13 AI agents on average
Technology
According to Salesforce's 2026 Agentic Enterprise Index, companies are now using an average of 13 AI agents each, up from just five last year.
Even cooler, it only takes about two days to get these agents up and running, which is less than half the time it used to take.
AI agents double workload, quadruple sales
AI agents aren't just more common. They're doing twice as much work as before, handling four unique tasks each.
In retail, agent activity during busy times shot up 18 times. They're also making a real impact: 70% of customer service sessions are solved by AI alone, sales have quadrupled thanks to these bots, and 77% of shoppers say they feel more confident after chatting with an AI agent.