Salesforce rolls out smarter Slackbot answering questions and scheduling meetings
Salesforce has rolled out a smarter Slackbot to make work chats way easier.
Now, it can actually understand what's happening in your Slack channels and files, so if you ask, "What did we decide about the Q4 budget?" it gives you real answers, not just search results.
You can even schedule meetings or get workflow help with one message.
Slackbot personalizes replies, links Salesforce data
The new Slackbot also personalizes replies and can handle tasks like drafting documents or syncing up schedules.
It connects with Salesforce data too, so your updates can reflect client conversations alongside actual data points.
And if you're worried about privacy, Salesforce says the bot only accesses information you're allowed to see and follows strict security rules.
The upgrade started rolling out on January 13, 2026 for Business+ and Enterprise users.