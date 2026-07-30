Salesforce study released today finds India leads workplace AI adoption
India is officially leading the pack when it comes to using AI at work, according to a new Salesforce study released today.
Indian employees are 45% more likely than the global average to say AI is part of their core workflow, so it's not just hype, it's becoming part of everyday jobs.
Indian workers report highest AI failures
While India outpaces the US UK and Germany in integrating AI into core workflows, 38% of Indian workers say their recent AI projects didn't pan out, the highest rate among surveyed countries.
The biggest issue? Many felt the tools lacked business context (34%). Other common complaints included generic outputs and not enough training.
Salesforce suggests focusing on smarter, enterprise-ready AI systems and better employee training so these tools actually help people do their jobs.