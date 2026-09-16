Salesforce unveils Koa CRM reasoning model for Agentforce with NVIDIA

Koa was post-trained with a synthetic dataset of Salesforce's own enterprise workflows, and Salesforce said it did not use customer information to train the model and is tuned for workflows in over 14 different industries, from finance to healthcare.

It's already running behind the scenes via a Slack agent at Salesforce and is being tested by big names like UChicago Medicine and Formula 1.

Plus, Salesforce is teaming up with Anthropic and NVIDIA to push even more secure AI tools for industries that need them most.