Salesforce upgrades Slackbot to understand chats and schedule meetings
Technology
Salesforce rolled out a major upgrade to Slackbot, its artificial intelligence-powered messaging assistant, on January 13, 2026.
Now, Slackbot can actually understand what's going on in your chats and files, so it can answer workflow questions or even schedule meetings with a simple message, no extra training needed.
Slackbot pulls real Salesforce data
The revamped Slackbot isn't just about quick answers: it can draft documents, manage your calendar, and pull in real Salesforce data to make client work easier.
As of January 13, 2026, Business+ and Enterprise users have access.
Salesforce says the bot only sees what you let it see, keeping your information safe and following all of Slack's security rules.