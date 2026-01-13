Salesforce's new Slackbot: Smarter, faster, more helpful

What's different now?

The revamped Slackbot isn't just smarter—it also gets personal by adapting to your style and preferences.

It can pull real data from Salesforce (think client updates or numbers from docs) right into your chat.

And if you're worried about privacy, Salesforce says it's sticking to "enterprise-grade trust," so the bot only sees what you let it.

The update is rolling out now for Business+ and Enterprise users.