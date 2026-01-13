Next Article
Salesforce's new Slackbot: Smarter, faster, more helpful
Technology
Salesforce just dropped an upgraded Slackbot, and it's all about making work chats way more useful.
This new AI helper can actually "get" the context from your conversations, files, and channels—so you can ask it to schedule meetings or answer workflow questions with a quick message.
What's different now?
The revamped Slackbot isn't just smarter—it also gets personal by adapting to your style and preferences.
It can pull real data from Salesforce (think client updates or numbers from docs) right into your chat.
And if you're worried about privacy, Salesforce says it's sticking to "enterprise-grade trust," so the bot only sees what you let it.
The update is rolling out now for Business+ and Enterprise users.