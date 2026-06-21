Sam Altman: AI beats humans in most tasks by 2030
Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, thinks AI could outsmart humans in most tasks by 2030.
He told Die Welt he'd be "very surprised" if we don't see AI models beating us at almost everything by the end of this decade.
Still, he admits today's AI is great at specific things but hasn't nailed the all-around reasoning needed for true artificial general intelligence (AGI).
OpenAI Stargate project, 30-40% automation predicted
Altman predicts AI will soon handle about 30% to 40% of tasks in the economy, which could seriously shake up how work gets done.
He says it'll be more about automating tasks than wiping out entire jobs.
To keep up with these changes, OpenAI is teaming up with Oracle and SoftBank on a big project called Stargate.
Amodei and Musk predict earlier AGI
Altman isn't alone here: Dario Amodei from Anthropic and Elon Musk from xAI think AGI might arrive even earlier.
Their optimism shows just how fast AI is moving and how much it could transform daily life and work.