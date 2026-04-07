Sam Altman: AI will let 1 developer replace entire teams
Technology
Sam Altman thinks the next wave of AI tools will totally change how software gets built.
He told Axios that soon, one person with the right AI could handle projects that used to need an entire team.
Right now, he says, we have tools that are two- to threefold improvements in productivity, but he believes we're heading for a world where solo developers can take on much bigger challenges.
Altman: AI automates coding, boosts research
Altman also sees AI taking over more routine coding tasks, freeing up developers to focus on creative work like strategy and design.
And it's not just about software, he predicts similar leaps in research and science, where one person could do what 10 people used to do.
Basically, he thinks AI is about to make big things possible for a lot more people.