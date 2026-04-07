Sam Altman: AI will let 1 developer replace entire teams Technology Apr 07, 2026

Sam Altman thinks the next wave of AI tools will totally change how software gets built.

He told Axios that soon, one person with the right AI could handle projects that used to need an entire team.

Right now, he says, we have tools that are two- to threefold improvements in productivity, but he believes we're heading for a world where solo developers can take on much bigger challenges.