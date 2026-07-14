Sam Altman calls Anthropic video 'satire' and criticizes Claude reliability

OpenAI's Sam Altman just poked fun at Anthropic's new AI video, calling it "satire" and comparing it to a parody.

The video, "There's hope in hard questions," encourages open conversations about AI's risks and rewards.

Altman didn't stop there: he criticized Anthropic's Claude AI for being less reliable lately and said access has been restricted for users.

In his words, "hard questions are great but only if we deem you worthy enough to not silently downgrade you, or even get access at all."