Sam Altman criticizes Anthropic on podcast over Mythos promotion
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently criticized Anthropic for how it's promoting its new cybersecurity model, Mythos.
On a podcast, he said Anthropic is using fear to make its product sound more impressive than it actually is and keep Mythos exclusive, suggesting they're trying to control who gets access and build a sense of urgency.
Anthropic warns as skepticism rises
Anthropic claims Mythos is too powerful for public release because it could be misused by cybercriminals.
But some in the AI world, including Altman, think this might be an overhyped marketing move.
The debate has sparked bigger conversations about how advanced tech should be released and who gets to use it.