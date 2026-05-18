Sam Altman: Indian creators created 1 billion ChatGPT Images 2.0 Technology May 18, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared that users in India have created over 1 billion images using ChatGPT Images 2.0.

From fun edits and portraits to social media posts and design projects, Indian creators are making a big mark on the platform.

Altman posted, "ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see."