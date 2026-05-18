Sam Altman: Indian creators created 1 billion ChatGPT Images 2.0
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared that users in India have created over 1 billion images using ChatGPT Images 2.0.
From fun edits and portraits to social media posts and design projects, Indian creators are making a big mark on the platform.
Altman posted, "ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see."
ChatGPT Images 2.0 supports multiple styles
This upgraded tool lets you generate high-quality images in styles like anime, headshots, or even 3D avatars, with smarter editing features and support for multiple languages.
It can handle complex prompts and pull in real-time web data, making it easy for anyone to get creative worldwide.