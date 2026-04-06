Sam Altman laughs as ChatGPT mistakes seconds for 10 minutes
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had a good laugh after ChatGPT hilariously messed up a simple timer request, claiming a run lasted over 10 minutes when it was actually just seconds.
The glitch, which went viral on TikTok and was discussed on the Mostly Human podcast, showed that even smart AI can get basic things wrong sometimes.
Altman reassured everyone that fixes are on the way.
Sam Altman says yearlong fix coming
Altman admitted this timer problem is a "known issue" and explained that ChatGPT's voice model isn't built for tasks like timing runs—at least not yet.
He said it might take about another year to fix.
The podcast host also joked about how important accuracy is if AI wants to save humanity, highlighting why these fixes matter.