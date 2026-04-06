Sam Altman laughs as ChatGPT mistakes seconds for 10 minutes Technology Apr 06, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had a good laugh after ChatGPT hilariously messed up a simple timer request, claiming a run lasted over 10 minutes when it was actually just seconds.

The glitch, which went viral on TikTok and was discussed on the Mostly Human podcast, showed that even smart AI can get basic things wrong sometimes.

Altman reassured everyone that fixes are on the way.