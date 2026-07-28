Sam Altman on 'Relentless' says AI will not shorten workweeks
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman doesn't think AI will give us shorter workweeks or more chill time.
On the Relentless podcast, he said, "somehow we never get the promise of the four-hour work week at mass scale in society," and he doesn't expect AI to change that.
Instead, Altman believes even with super-smart AI, people will just be busier and focus more on getting things done.
Advanced AI increases workloads and burnout
The article notes that advanced AI is already making workloads heavier, not lighter: people are being asked to do more and burnout is rising as companies chase efficiency.
While some leaders push for a four-day workweek, Altman's take shows tech might actually demand more from us instead of giving us extra free time.