Sam Altman previews context-aware ChatGPT watching screens meetings and calls
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just shared his vision for the next ChatGPT, a version that could watch your screen, meetings, and calls in real time to give way more useful, context-aware help.
Think: AI that can check your emails or documents to spot mistakes or help you polish a pitch, all while you stay in control.
OpenAI says users control data access
Altman made it clear: users decide exactly what data the AI can access, keeping things helpful but never creepy. He hinted we might see this advanced assistant within six months.
Meanwhile, OpenAI's new Computer History feature on Mac lets you pick which apps it tracks (or pause or clear it anytime), showing it's already moving toward smarter, more aware AI, just with privacy as a priority.