Sam Altman rejects Elon Musk's 'Labrador' AI comparison at DealBook
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman isn't on board with Elon Musk's idea that AI could turn humans into "like a pet Labrador."
At The New York Times's DealBook Summit, Altman said, "I don't want to be a Labrador. I don't want my kids to be Labradors," making it clear he believes people should stay in control as AI grows smarter.
Musk Altman rivalry over AI
This debate is part of an ongoing rivalry between Altman and Musk about where AI is headed.
After leaving OpenAI in 2018, Musk has voiced concerns about unchecked AI.
Meanwhile, Altman keeps pushing for a balanced approach, advancing tech while making sure humans call the shots and safety comes first.