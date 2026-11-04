Sam Altman renames 'Ram Altman' on X after DRAM remarks
OpenAI's Sam Altman just renamed himself "Ram Altman" on X, poking fun at the online buzz after his comments about computer memory sparked criticism.
He'd called dedicated DRAM in personal computers wasteful, but later explained his words were taken out of context and emphasized he's still committed to improving global memory production.
Sam Altman backs centralized computing
The whole thing started during an interview with YouTuber Cheeky Pint, where Altman argued that running open-source AI on personal devices isn't efficient and pushed for more centralized computing in data centers, right in line with OpenAI's usual approach.
He also highlighted how people often misunderstand RAM usage and stressed that humans should always stay in control of new tech, not just leave decisions to AI.