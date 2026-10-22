Sam Altman says AI could find treatment in 2 years
OpenAI's Sam Altman says AI might help find a potential treatment for a major disease in as little as two years.
Chatting with podcaster Matthew Berman, he shared his excitement about how AI is speeding up research in biology and materials science.
Still, he reminded everyone that even if a breakthrough happens soon, it will need to pass clinical trials and get regulatory approval before reaching patients.
AI speeds antibiotic resistant drug discovery
Altman highlighted that AI is making it easier to tackle tough diseases like antibiotic-resistant infections.
By quickly sorting through huge amounts of biological data, AI can help scientists spot new drug candidates faster.
The hope is this technology will get life-saving treatments to people sooner, but careful testing and reviews will always be part of the process.