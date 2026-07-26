Sam Altman says AI reached singularity on Ti Morse podcast
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says we've hit the "singularity," a point where AI is advancing so fast it's changing everything.
On Ti Morse's podcast, Altman reflected on how this moment felt improbable just 10 years ago, but now it's our reality.
Altman warns AI monopoly risks authoritarianism
Altman cautioned against letting one company or model control AI, warning that too much power could lead to authoritarian systems.
He also opened up about his own TikTok habit and how it made him rethink building addictive tech.
OpenAI dropped its video app Sora to focus on bigger goals before going public.