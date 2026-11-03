Sam Altman says AI should make people creative and independent
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI)'s future, saying it should help people be more creative and independent, not just make us rely on tech even more.
While some believe AI could totally change medicine, Altman isn't convinced it'll solve everything.
Altman doubts AI will cure cancer
Altman doubts that AI will cure cancer any time soon, warning against overhyping what tech can do in medicine.
He also pointed out risks if powerful AI ends up controlled by only a few companies or slips out of human hands.
Still, he hopes that giving more people access to AI will let everyone shape their own paths and explore new ideas.