Sam Altman says ChatGPT timing fumble likely needs a year
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has responded to a viral TikTok where ChatGPT totally fumbled a question about timing a mile run.
In the Mostly Human show, Altman openly admitted that ChatGPT just doesn't have the ability to keep track of time right now, and said fixing this will probably take about a year.
Altman: voice model lacks timekeeping
Altman explained that the current voice model simply isn't built for timekeeping yet, even though ChatGPT sometimes claims it can do it.
This mix-up shows how tricky it is to get AI to handle real-world tasks like tracking time accurately.
Altman says he is working on making future versions smarter and more reliable for stuff like this.