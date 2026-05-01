Sam Altman says Elon Musk damaged OpenAI team culture
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently opened up about Elon Musk's time at the company, saying Musk's tough management style did "huge damage" to team culture.
According to Altman, Musk pushed leaders to rank researchers and fire those who didn't measure up, a move that made things stressful for everyone.
Elon Musk sues OpenAI over mission
Altman explained that constant pressure didn't fit with long-term research, stressing how important "psychological safety" is for real innovation.
After Musk left in 2018 (citing Tesla conflicts), morale improved at OpenAI.
Now, Musk is suing OpenAI for allegedly drifting from its original mission and claims he was misled into funding it.
The trial is still ongoing with more big names testifying.